7 October 2025 Build 20285887 Edited 7 October 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added new adventure multi type path
Added translation system
- German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, Portuguese, French
Improved UI (increased size of cards previews in game)
Card Changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3847291
  • Loading history…
