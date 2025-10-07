Added new adventure multi type path
Added translation system
- German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, Portuguese, French
Improved UI (increased size of cards previews in game)
Card Changes
0.8.43 - Localization, New Adventure Path, etc.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update