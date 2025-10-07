 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20285865 Edited 7 October 2025 – 13:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Engine updated after Unity's security notice!

There are some residual issues after the update due to tehcnical issues which we hope tor esolve ASAP, but we prioritized getting this patch out to you.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
