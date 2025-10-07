- Changed password minigame to be 2d instead of 3d
- Fixed the intro cutscene to investigation mode
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with evidence on Pugs' corpse
- Fixed a bug where marking objects as evidence while in investigation mode, would break the camera system
V.0.10.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
