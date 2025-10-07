 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20285775 Edited 7 October 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed password minigame to be 2d instead of 3d
  • Fixed the intro cutscene to investigation mode
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with evidence on Pugs' corpse
  • Fixed a bug where marking objects as evidence while in investigation mode, would break the camera system

Changed files in this update

Depot 2284721
