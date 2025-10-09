 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20285759 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following issues have been fixed:

  • Issues related to combining different brands of wireless controllers for local co-op

  • Issues related to playing the game in full screen on high-refresh-rate gaming monitors

  • Issues related to signing in with your Epic account and using the Epic Games Overlay

  • Adding key alternatives for playing on keyboard (with updated tutorial)

  • Steam Deck / Linux - Intro video was not playing in some cases

  • Various minor gameplay and physics issues

  • Adding new custom graphics options

  • Applied latest Unity security patch

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1538551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link