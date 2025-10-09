The following issues have been fixed:
Issues related to combining different brands of wireless controllers for local co-op
Issues related to playing the game in full screen on high-refresh-rate gaming monitors
Issues related to signing in with your Epic account and using the Epic Games Overlay
Adding key alternatives for playing on keyboard (with updated tutorial)
Steam Deck / Linux - Intro video was not playing in some cases
Various minor gameplay and physics issues
Adding new custom graphics options
Applied latest Unity security patch
