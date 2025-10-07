A few days late on this update! Had a touch of food poisoning.

- New Interactable - Crystal Shards

- Shards spawn randomly around the map, each giving you 1-3% Attack, HP, or Speed. The Shards stats are persistent for the duration of your run. In the future shard types may be limited to specific maps, but for now all types are available on all maps.

- New Map, Fallen Carcer, completely overhauled one of the first maps created.

- New Map, Burning Nemus, A variant map of the Nemus Forest, intended to be in a late game map rotation.

- Amaranthia has her true weapon meshes! My compliments to the chef.

- Custom meshes added for Turris Drive, Clone Artifact, Helmet of Flowers, Mirrored Bat, Dr, Hades Anatomy Book, and Dr. Hades Vivisection Book.

- A few minor bug fixes, like the player camera being able to clip through the Labyrinth walls.