7 October 2025 Build 20285719 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Repaired incorrect sprites in Black Zone
-Repaired incorrect scene transition during Orange Zone chapter
-Reworked "PainSplit"
-Adjusted EP rate when equipped with multiple copies of a card
-Foil versions of Warden cards can be used to navigate White Zone
-Added internal contingencies to ensure Randomizer mode remains unlocked
-Changed incorrect weather when otherworldly foes spawn in Purple Tower
-Added "Oli" Card

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2912771
