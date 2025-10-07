-Repaired incorrect sprites in Black Zone

-Repaired incorrect scene transition during Orange Zone chapter

-Reworked "PainSplit"

-Adjusted EP rate when equipped with multiple copies of a card

-Foil versions of Warden cards can be used to navigate White Zone

-Added internal contingencies to ensure Randomizer mode remains unlocked

-Changed incorrect weather when otherworldly foes spawn in Purple Tower

-Added "Oli" Card