-Repaired incorrect sprites in Black Zone
-Repaired incorrect scene transition during Orange Zone chapter
-Reworked "PainSplit"
-Adjusted EP rate when equipped with multiple copies of a card
-Foil versions of Warden cards can be used to navigate White Zone
-Added internal contingencies to ensure Randomizer mode remains unlocked
-Changed incorrect weather when otherworldly foes spawn in Purple Tower
-Added "Oli" Card
Patch 1.2.8 (10/7/25)
