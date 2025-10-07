 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20285545 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, here comes another patch release. Main aspects are some mesh fixes as well as the wonky ship movement behaviour.

Have a fantastic week!

Bug Fixes / Improvements
  • LSM-1 model redone with proper texture, details update etc
  • Multiple AI aircraft going for the same target
  • Wakkanai port map data for backgrounddata
  • PLAN 03 P-2H now correctly drops sonobuoys
  • Vessel shifting position due offset of center of mass
  • preset altitudes array was not sorted on aircraft/helicopter loading
  • Error when loading textures for pla_h-6d squadron4 modex
  • Nike Hercules missile material bug
  • CGN California SPG-60 added as additional fire control channel
  • Updated translations
  • Added A-6E SEAD and SEADLongRange loadouts; thanks nuclearstonk!

Changed files in this update

