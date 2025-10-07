Have a fantastic week!
Bug Fixes / Improvements
- LSM-1 model redone with proper texture, details update etc
- Multiple AI aircraft going for the same target
- Wakkanai port map data for backgrounddata
- PLAN 03 P-2H now correctly drops sonobuoys
- Vessel shifting position due offset of center of mass
- preset altitudes array was not sorted on aircraft/helicopter loading
- Error when loading textures for pla_h-6d squadron4 modex
- Nike Hercules missile material bug
- CGN California SPG-60 added as additional fire control channel
- Updated translations
- Added A-6E SEAD and SEADLongRange loadouts; thanks nuclearstonk!
Changed files in this update