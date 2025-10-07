UI fixes:
- profile menu now correctly displays on all rezolutions and aspects
- single player message fixed
Soundtrack:
- fixed minor issues with music manager. Now plays soundtracks correctly.
Level optimization:
- fixed issues where you could not enter a portal from front side on levels 2-6 up to 2-10.
Player customization:
- added 3 new color skins: Pink, purple and orange.
2Person Playtest ver. 2.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update