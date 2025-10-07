 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20285523
UI fixes:
- profile menu now correctly displays on all rezolutions and aspects
- single player message fixed

Soundtrack:
- fixed minor issues with music manager. Now plays soundtracks correctly.

Level optimization:
- fixed issues where you could not enter a portal from front side on levels 2-6 up to 2-10.

Player customization:
- added 3 new color skins: Pink, purple and orange.

