7 October 2025 Build 20285400 Edited 7 October 2025 – 14:26:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General:

  1. Fixed an issue with the backup system that could occasionally crash. This bug manifested as the game becoming unresponsive immediately after performing an action.

  2. Fixed total time played display when exceeding 24 hours on the “Thank You” screen at the end of the game.

  3. Fixed a bug where the hint line was not properly destroyed.

  4. Minor bug fixes and tweaks.

    • Adjusted collider sizes for improved handling.


Chapter: Personal Office of Nikola Tesla

  1. Updated texts (English, Czech).

  2. Graphics tweaks.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2738232
Linux 64-bit Depot 2738233
