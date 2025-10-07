General:
Fixed an issue with the backup system that could occasionally crash. This bug manifested as the game becoming unresponsive immediately after performing an action.
Fixed total time played display when exceeding 24 hours on the “Thank You” screen at the end of the game.
Fixed a bug where the hint line was not properly destroyed.
Minor bug fixes and tweaks.
Adjusted collider sizes for improved handling.
Chapter: Personal Office of Nikola Tesla
Updated texts (English, Czech).
Graphics tweaks.
