Animation and feel
- First pass of reworking traversal animation, adding more polished transitions to most mobility actions.
- New Hephaestus cinematic intro
- Change animation footsteps sfx to fit the future Hephaestus temple.
- Fixed Hephaestus' hands and minor animation fixes.
- Slight changes in the character camera.
World and layout
- Moved the bio-swapper position to open when you are close to them easily.
- Adjusted lighting in Biomes.
- Added more set dressing details in the Basecamp
- Made the training level a bit more cinematic / dream-like
Combat
- Dodging won't cancel Mitocondria, T-Cell or Antibodies.
Economy
- Ancestors will drop from 1 to the current players (1 to 3) Epsilon (Base) DNA Samples when they contribute to the kill. This is a little push to base DNA in coop, added to the expanded crops with 1 to 3 DNA samples per pick (depending on size).
- Fixed a bug where Klymene didn't drop DNA at all.
- Increased the number of delta DNA dropped by enemies.
UI/UX
- Added visuals of Quake Deflesher, Nucleic Javelin and Blood Burst.
- Fixed some typos in the tips.
