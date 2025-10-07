 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20285311 Edited 7 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Animation and feel
- First pass of reworking traversal animation, adding more polished transitions to most mobility actions.
- New Hephaestus cinematic intro
- Change animation footsteps sfx to fit the future Hephaestus temple.
- Fixed Hephaestus' hands and minor animation fixes.
- Slight changes in the character camera.

World and layout
- Moved the bio-swapper position to open when you are close to them easily.
- Adjusted lighting in Biomes.
- Added more set dressing details in the Basecamp
- Made the training level a bit more cinematic / dream-like

Combat
- Dodging won't cancel Mitocondria, T-Cell or Antibodies.

Economy
- Ancestors will drop from 1 to the current players (1 to 3) Epsilon (Base) DNA Samples when they contribute to the kill. This is a little push to base DNA in coop, added to the expanded crops with 1 to 3 DNA samples per pick (depending on size).
- Fixed a bug where Klymene didn't drop DNA at all.
- Increased the number of delta DNA dropped by enemies.

UI/UX
- Added visuals of Quake Deflesher, Nucleic Javelin and Blood Burst.
- Fixed some typos in the tips.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link