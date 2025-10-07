Animation and feel

- First pass of reworking traversal animation, adding more polished transitions to most mobility actions.

- New Hephaestus cinematic intro

- Change animation footsteps sfx to fit the future Hephaestus temple.

- Fixed Hephaestus' hands and minor animation fixes.

- Slight changes in the character camera.



World and layout

- Moved the bio-swapper position to open when you are close to them easily.

- Adjusted lighting in Biomes.

- Added more set dressing details in the Basecamp

- Made the training level a bit more cinematic / dream-like



Combat

- Dodging won't cancel Mitocondria, T-Cell or Antibodies.



Economy

- Ancestors will drop from 1 to the current players (1 to 3) Epsilon (Base) DNA Samples when they contribute to the kill. This is a little push to base DNA in coop, added to the expanded crops with 1 to 3 DNA samples per pick (depending on size).

- Fixed a bug where Klymene didn't drop DNA at all.

- Increased the number of delta DNA dropped by enemies.



UI/UX

- Added visuals of Quake Deflesher, Nucleic Javelin and Blood Burst.

- Fixed some typos in the tips.