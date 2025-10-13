We’ve been hard at work on a big update, Operation Overhaul, for the past year and a half, and it’s almost ready to playtest. The update includes a ton of changes to gameplay, levels, UI, QOL, balancing, graphics, and many other areas.



We know it’s been a long time, and we know that we haven’t shared much for the vast majority of that time. We're in a position now where we finally feel things are ready to be put in your hands for testing, and we hope you're happy with what we've been cooking up.

First test is targeted for end of November 2025 (next month).

There will be multiple tests, all of which will be scheduled for weekends.

Accessed via the Steam beta branch of BBR (a guide will be provided, don’t worry it’s pretty straightforward).

This is a technical playtest , so expect bugs and iterations.

This will be our first opportunity to hear your feedback on Operation Overhaul.

Here’s a peek at what Operation Overhaul looks like in our current development build.