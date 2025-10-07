 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20285227 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed some bugs
changed missile homing radius from a circle to a forward cone
added screen shake/16kb native page size support, godot engine updated to 4.5
recompiled for android 25
TWO new powerups!
let me know what you think in a review
thank you all so much.
Colorblind Mode: Currently needs work! let me know how it looks

Changed files in this update

Depot 3401501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link