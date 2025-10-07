fixed some bugs
changed missile homing radius from a circle to a forward cone
added screen shake/16kb native page size support, godot engine updated to 4.5
recompiled for android 25
TWO new powerups!
let me know what you think in a review
thank you all so much.
Colorblind Mode: Currently needs work! let me know how it looks
ultimately a patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update