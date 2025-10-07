🧬 Dying Breed is Now Live in Early Access

Commanders, the wait is over.

Dying Breed has officially launched in Early Access on Steam.

This marks a huge milestone for our team after years of work, and the beginning of a new phase: building the future of the game together with you. From today, you can experience the full retro-futuristic battlefield we’ve created, complete with FMV cinematics, live actors, two playable factions, and a complete campaign.

But Early Access is only the start. We have a full roadmap of updates ahead, spanning new missions, features, optimizations, and modding tools. Here’s a look at what’s coming:





🚀 Early Access Launch

Jump into a fully featured RTS experience from day one:

2 playable factions , each with unique units and structures.



22 story missions (38 maps total).



43 FMV and 3D videos (25 minutes of cinematics, including intro).



70+ units and 58 structures , from fortifications to hero units.



23 live actors, 75 3D models, 19 original music tracks (83 minutes total), and 1000+ voice lines.

This is only the beginning.

Dying Breed has always been powered by passion and community support, and your feedback will define its next evolution.

Prepare your strategies, gather your troops, and we’ll see you on the battlefield.

Never Surrender,

The Dying Breed Team



