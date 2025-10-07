 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20285031 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

We’ve just pushed a small update to patch a Unity engine vulnerability.
Just a quick behind-the-scenes fix to keep things secure.
Steam will auto-update your copy!

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Mare Content Depot 1875561
  • Loading history…
