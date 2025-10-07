Hey everyone!
We’ve just pushed a small update to patch a Unity engine vulnerability.
Just a quick behind-the-scenes fix to keep things secure.
Steam will auto-update your copy!
Thanks!
Security Patch Applied — Unity Engine Update
