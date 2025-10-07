Are you ready to jump on a train to the bayou? This free content update for Revolvermen includes a plethera of changes and improvements to the game.

New maps

The Bayou This map is set in swampy waters that slows you down, and dangerous crocodiles that will eat you unless you're careful.

On A Rail

Set on a moving train, be sure not to leave the carts as the ground is deadly!

Character passive traits

In order to spice up the gameplay all characters have recieved passive traits that make them deadly in combat. The traits are as follows:

Outlaw - This gunslinger has two extra bullets up his sleeve.

Sheriff - Always spawn with dash, so you can be first on the scene.

Vaquero - Get height advantage upon respawn.

Detective - Regular bullets carry you further.

And two new characters!

Hermit - Faster run speed.

Scout - Slightly faster run speed, and spawns with invisibility power up.

UI improvements

The main menu has gotten plenty of improvements on UI navigation. The character select screen is easier to read and clearly presents the new passive traits. And the maps menu has a better overview of the currently selected map, as well as a presentation of what you can expect to encounter on said map and a recommendation of how many players are meant to battle on it.

So what are you waiting for, hop back in to the wild west and climb the scoreboard!

All the best

/Oskar