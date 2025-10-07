Get to your ships, we are launching now!

After 20 month in development, your intervention force is now ready for deploy! Hyperspace Deck Command is the 3rd entry in the Hyperspace Anthology has you build a massive space force from unit and tech cards, which you then deploy in lane-based battles against an enigmatic opponent from outside the galaxy.

The 1.0 release includes:

5 combinable factions from the Hyperspace universe, each with distinct, effects, starting cards and play styles.

15 dual-use status effect that work differently against allies/enemies.

9 star systems to traverse and explore, with various locations that can alter your deck.

25+ enemy encounters with increasingly vicious boss ships each.

Hundreds of modular card dongles and fleet-wide upgrades to enhance your build.

Over 400 cards total.



Get Hyperspace Deck Command here on Steam at a 10% launch discount. The Sleeper Games Complete bundle and Hyperspace Anthology bundle have also been update to included the game.



The demo will continue to be available if you want to try out the game beforehand. Progress from the demo will carry over seamlessly to the main game.

Cheers

Stefan – Sleeper Games

