The new patch is ready for playtesters. Beyond server reset, we have some significant performance improvements and bug fixes. Please check it out:

Quality of Life Improvements

Updated Unity to the latest version to avoid exploits.

Performance improvements.

Added tutorial visuals on the game load.

Added the first destruction effects to buildings.

Increased tree scale by 20%.

Reorganized spawn points for better balance.

Improved ambient visual transitions between biomes.

Merged new map updates for the central mountain area making it much more visually interesting.

Improved building placement and walkable zones on the map.

Military units will now retaliate if they are interrupted during their actions. Note: Colonists retaliation not working as intended, high priority bug for us to fix.

Bug fixes

Fixed several issues related to server reconnections.

Fixed the issue where buildings wouldn’t be detected if placed over active or inactive resources.

Fixed the issue where building farms would sometimes incorrectly grant maximum population.

Fixed the issue where building functionality would still work even after era regression and lock sign appearing above those buildings.

Fixed the issue where Zzz signs would appear with colonists that were working. Note: Zzz signs will be reintroduced once working as intended.

Fixed the issue where some technologies that were available would be greyed out when you rejoined the game.

