Dear Players,

The Asia server of Alpha League has now been successfully restored.

We recently encountered an unexpected issue that caused only some players to be able to see or access the Asia server. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.

In addition, we have fixed the issue where the HD version could not process any in-game purchases.

As compensation, all players within the Asia server will receive in-game rewards.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

— The Beaveroid Team