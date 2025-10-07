 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284873
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,
The Asia server of Alpha League has now been successfully restored.
We recently encountered an unexpected issue that caused only some players to be able to see or access the Asia server. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.

In addition, we have fixed the issue where the HD version could not process any in-game purchases.

As compensation, all players within the Asia server will receive in-game rewards.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

— The Beaveroid Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3471351
  • Loading history…
