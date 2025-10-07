 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284838 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Have added some Seahorses and Sea Slugs into the mix also, now...

These tiny creatures are so small and delicate, that if you are fortunate enough to spot one of them then they can be sent flying about with a simple waft of your hand!

Cheers ;)

