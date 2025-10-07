Hello, this is Aura, game developer of ESPIRITO Delusion. We are bringing you a small update that transforms the school into a more terrifying environment, along with a new enemy: the Serpentaya! She becomes even more terrifying when chasing the player, a new mechanic that every enemy on the map will have from now on.





We also made interaction a little bit easier, doors will show an icon when it’s locked and when you have the key to unlock it. And now, you can unlock doors just by interacting with it, removing the need to open the inventory. – You can also use the key manually, if you still prefer.





We added and fixed some other things: