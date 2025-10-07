 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20284809 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

v0.805 is now available on the game and demo branches:

  • Unity version updated to fix the recently discovered major security leak with the engine.

  • Fixed an issue triggering keyboard shortcuts when typing a new recruit name in the recruiting board menu.

  • Fixed an issue causing enemies to do a lot more damages than intented when lowering the game combat difficulty.

  • Added an initiative malus to enemies depending on the game combat difficulty value.

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2111021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link