Hi adventurers,

v0.805 is now available on the game and demo branches:

Unity version updated to fix the recently discovered major security leak with the engine.

Fixed an issue triggering keyboard shortcuts when typing a new recruit name in the recruiting board menu.

Fixed an issue causing enemies to do a lot more damages than intented when lowering the game combat difficulty.

Added an initiative malus to enemies depending on the game combat difficulty value.

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!