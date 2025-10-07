Hello everyone!
It's been great to see all the feedback and discussions!
We've also been monitoring your bug reports and It's time for a patch!
Game lags or crashes while saving
We found an issue with a few languages where the default save game would contain a colon ":" and would crash the game!
We fixed the translations and also added a check to remove the colon or other invalid characters so this can't slip through again!
Changelog
Updated Unity to deal with a security issue
Fixed some saves that were unable to enter the hospital
Fixed an issue where contact categories buttons weren't working in some saves
Fixed issue with the Lytte and Dash vehicles making crashing noises while driving around Industry City
Fixed issues with Lytte vehicle getting stuck on the 2nd Ave bridge and Manhattan Bridge
Delivery Driver Jobs shouldn't take you over the Manhattan Bridge now
Fixed if you shut down then restart a warehouse, it wasn't recognizing vehicles that were still inside
Parking
Fixed the parking lot at 57 5th Ave so it's not always full
Removed Courier and Dash trucks from NY Distro parking lot
Prevented AI vehicles from parking and blocking the gas station entrance
Fixed that auto park would park you outside the boundaries in Industry City
Fixed several parking spots in Industry City were incorrectly being marked as illegal
Fixed finishing a Delivery Driver job at 2 22nd St could get you stuck if a car was parked next to the van
Fixed Interior Decoration not hitting 100% in C1, C2 and M1 buildings
Fixed items shipped to delivery spots weren't showing up if you used default factory blueprints
Your previously ordered items should be in the delivery spot waiting for you now!
Fixed loading into a game with a radio playing would lock the volume at the level when you first enter the room
Fixed customers would get stuck if security panels were blocking the exit
Fixed Hair Care Services could get turned into boxes if the customers complained about pricing
Fixed headhunters were taking several weeks to replace employees after being poached
Fixed compatibility update for players who owned the residential building "5 6th St" (previously incorrectly numbered "3 6th Ave")
Fixed some UI issues after using Interior Designer
Prevented business names from starting with a period "." as that could lock up the game
Fixed fence at 18 11th St that was visually covering the building entrance
Added default text to Job Board
Added Kettlebells to #gym tag in the Blueprint Creator
Coming Soon
Fix for GPS pointing to the wrong store
Custom game options:
Disabling import limits
All items can be imported
Urgent Order Fee can be customized
Additionally, the Urgent Order fee will be based on game difficulty, making the Import penalty much less painful in easy and normal game modes!
Thanks for all the feedback and bug reports as we continue to improve your experience!
~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team
Changed files in this update