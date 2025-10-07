 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284801 Edited 7 October 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's been great to see all the feedback and discussions!

We've also been monitoring your bug reports and It's time for a patch!

Game lags or crashes while saving

We found an issue with a few languages where the default save game would contain a colon ":" and would crash the game!

We fixed the translations and also added a check to remove the colon or other invalid characters so this can't slip through again!

Changelog

  • Updated Unity to deal with a security issue

  • Fixed some saves that were unable to enter the hospital

  • Fixed an issue where contact categories buttons weren't working in some saves

  • Fixed issue with the Lytte and Dash vehicles making crashing noises while driving around Industry City

  • Fixed issues with Lytte vehicle getting stuck on the 2nd Ave bridge and Manhattan Bridge

  • Delivery Driver Jobs shouldn't take you over the Manhattan Bridge now

  • Fixed if you shut down then restart a warehouse, it wasn't recognizing vehicles that were still inside

  • Parking

    • Fixed the parking lot at 57 5th Ave so it's not always full

    • Removed Courier and Dash trucks from NY Distro parking lot

    • Prevented AI vehicles from parking and blocking the gas station entrance

    • Fixed that auto park would park you outside the boundaries in Industry City

    • Fixed several parking spots in Industry City were incorrectly being marked as illegal

    • Fixed finishing a Delivery Driver job at 2 22nd St could get you stuck if a car was parked next to the van

  • Fixed Interior Decoration not hitting 100% in C1, C2 and M1 buildings

  • Fixed items shipped to delivery spots weren't showing up if you used default factory blueprints

    • Your previously ordered items should be in the delivery spot waiting for you now!

  • Fixed loading into a game with a radio playing would lock the volume at the level when you first enter the room

  • Fixed customers would get stuck if security panels were blocking the exit

  • Fixed Hair Care Services could get turned into boxes if the customers complained about pricing

  • Fixed headhunters were taking several weeks to replace employees after being poached

  • Fixed compatibility update for players who owned the residential building "5 6th St" (previously incorrectly numbered "3 6th Ave")

  • Fixed some UI issues after using Interior Designer

  • Prevented business names from starting with a period "." as that could lock up the game

  • Fixed fence at 18 11th St that was visually covering the building entrance

  • Added default text to Job Board

  • Added Kettlebells to #gym tag in the Blueprint Creator

Coming Soon

  • Fix for GPS pointing to the wrong store

Custom game options:

  • Disabling import limits

  • All items can be imported

  • Urgent Order Fee can be customized

Additionally, the Urgent Order fee will be based on game difficulty, making the Import penalty much less painful in easy and normal game modes!

Thanks for all the feedback and bug reports as we continue to improve your experience!

~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team

