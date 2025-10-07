- Fixed collision and terrain mismatches
- Fixed jumping camera after the intro cutscene
- Prevented rain audio coming through in the intro cutscene
- Alleyway music now fades out when entering the club
- Moved where sprinting is enabled from entering the stairwell to entering the main club room
- Fixed textures not showing on Pugs' corpse
- Implemented music to the intro cutscene
- Fixed VFX not showing on Pugs' corpse
- Increased volume of Hughes' VO
- Removed the photo gallery from the case board
- Removed re-take photo button
- Lighting improvements
V.0.10.1.2
