7 October 2025 Build 20284746 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed collision and terrain mismatches
  • Fixed jumping camera after the intro cutscene
  • Prevented rain audio coming through in the intro cutscene
  • Alleyway music now fades out when entering the club
  • Moved where sprinting is enabled from entering the stairwell to entering the main club room
  • Fixed textures not showing on Pugs' corpse
  • Implemented music to the intro cutscene
  • Fixed VFX not showing on Pugs' corpse
  • Increased volume of Hughes' VO
  • Removed the photo gallery from the case board
  • Removed re-take photo button
  • Lighting improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2284721
