Sorry, as mentioned in the last developer's diary, I am currently busy with several real-life tasks. Thus, this is not a proper developer's diary. It's a reminder.Two years ago, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and started a war by murdering thousands of people, raping women raped, burning children alive, and kidnapping hundreds of people. This is a fact.Two years ago, Hamas terrorists did not attack Israeli military targets; instead, they deliberately targeted civilians to cause pain and terror among the innocents. This is a fact.Two years ago, Hamas terrorists not only killed Israeli citizens; instead, they killed all human beings other than themselves. Among the victims, there were 41 citizens of Thailand, 40 citizens of France, 35 citizens of the US, 24 citizens of Ukraine, 23 citizens of Russia, 10 citizens of the UK, and 4 Chinese. They shall not be forgotten. This is a fact.Two years ago, Hamas terrorists not only kidnapped Israeli citizens; instead, they kidnapped all human beings they could get their hands on. Almost half of the hostages were foreign nationals or had multiple citizenships. Among them were citizens of Thailand, Nepal, the Philippines, the United States, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, and more. They shall not be forgotten. This is a fact.For two years, it's only through Israel's military and political efforts that Hamas has gradually released many of the hostages, while many useless Western politicians offer no better solutions, only to denounce Israel for a genocide that only exists in their delusions and propaganda. This is a fact.As such, I shall reaffirm my support for Israel once again this year, just like I did last year and two years ago.New game content has been added.There is a yellow ribbon for hope and resilience.However, hope and good wishes alone are not enough to ensure a positive outcome for this reality.Laws, even International laws, mean nothing if there is no power to enforce them. What happens in Ukraine is an example. President Zelenskyy said this himself at the UN.Thus, we also get a new sniper rifle added to the game. Just like in previous years, I have added other Israeli firearms to the game, such as the Uzi and TAR-15. I hope I do not need to add another gun next year. President Trump's 21 points are bringing new hope for the return of all hostages this year. Perhaps, soon, we will see a better Gaza, free from Hamas, and return to peace.This year, such a memorial also holds an additional meaning. It's for Charlie Kirk.We will have more content for Charlie Kirk next week, on Oct. 14th.That's it for now. Thank you for your attention.Today's update log:20251007English##########Content################[Firearm]New Sniper Rifle: Arad 7 DMR[Shopping]Various gun vendors now sell Arad 7 DMRs[Shopping]Dr. Kyoruy's assistant now sells Uzi and SMG ammo.[Wiki]Updated the Gun Modification page.简体中文##########Content################【枪械】新狙击枪： Arad 7 DMR【购物】各种枪械商人现在会贩卖 Arad 7 DMR【购物】恐龙博士的助手现在会贩卖乌兹冲锋枪和冲锋枪弹药。【维基】更新了枪械改造页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场