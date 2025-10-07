 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20284689 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm still finding small things to patch while the Workshop stuff is ongoing!

- Time to prepare (before any anomalies spawn) now scales with the number of active streams. So the more scenes you have to observe, the longer you have to learn them (within a limit). The time still also depends on difficulty.
- Renamed the Streamer House's "DiningRoom" and "LivingRoom" to just "Dining" and "Living", though you can still use the old names to refer to them in chat if you prefer.
- Fixed and tweaked a couple of anomalies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3521881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link