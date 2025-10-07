I'm still finding small things to patch while the Workshop stuff is ongoing!



- Time to prepare (before any anomalies spawn) now scales with the number of active streams. So the more scenes you have to observe, the longer you have to learn them (within a limit). The time still also depends on difficulty.

- Renamed the Streamer House's "DiningRoom" and "LivingRoom" to just "Dining" and "Living", though you can still use the old names to refer to them in chat if you prefer.

- Fixed and tweaked a couple of anomalies.