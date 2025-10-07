 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284650
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Branch 1.0.80048 Release 2025-10-07


Hotfix release that updates Unity version to resolve a security vulnerability and fixes a potential AI hang

Changed files in this update

