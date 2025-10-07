 Skip to content
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20284647 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


MONSTER WAR v0.8.00

  • Game has moved to the new server, making it quite fast and resistable to alot of concurrent players.
  • New UI parameters for Settings menu.
  • Game does not require 3rd party account anymore.
  • Main screen, Settings and other UIs was greatly renovated.
  • Magma equipment set now gives not 3% but 10% to duplicate click attack chance.
  • Added online calculator (external web link) for Ascensions and Inventory Items in the game.
  • Fixed Inventory menu issues.
  • Improved item sell function: now you can provide the item's quantity to sell.
  • Fixed some translation errors.

