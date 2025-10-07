MONSTER WAR v0.8.00
- Game has moved to the new server, making it quite fast and resistable to alot of concurrent players.
- New UI parameters for Settings menu.
- Game does not require 3rd party account anymore.
- Main screen, Settings and other UIs was greatly renovated.
- Magma equipment set now gives not 3% but 10% to duplicate click attack chance.
- Added online calculator (external web link) for Ascensions and Inventory Items in the game.
- Fixed Inventory menu issues.
- Improved item sell function: now you can provide the item's quantity to sell.
- Fixed some translation errors.
Changed files in this update