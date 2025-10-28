Railway Empire 2 – Steel Dragons DLC Out Now, Full Steam Ahead into China!

All aboard for the far East - We have officially unleashed the latest DLC Railway Empire 2 – Steel Dragons upon the Middle Kingdom. The latest DLC transports players to nineteenth-century China, where ambition meets innovation (and pandas!) on the tracks of railway history. Steel Dragons is now available on PC (Steam, Epic Games), Xbox on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation®4|5 for $10.99 | €10.99 | £8.99, with a 10% discount on the Kalypso Store, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG for the first week.

Step into the boots of pioneering railway engineer Zhan Tianyou widely hailed as the “Father of China’s Railroad” to lay the steel framework for a modernized nation. Carve out a fortune on in three fully voiced scenarios: “Humble Beginnings” (1880), “Journey to the West” (1890), and “Of Bicycles and Fireworks” (1900), each with unique strategic offerings, new narrative challenges, and shifting economies across dynamic landscapes.

Explore the vast and ancient regions of the Middle Kingdom in the "China" map playable as one massive expanse or five smaller, more detailed sections. From flourishing bamboo forests to mountain peaks, chart a course across breathtaking terrain, through panda and bustling trade hubs.

Harness the power of 8 new, authentically recreated Chinese locomotives, including the Shènglí 8 and Rocket of China. Keep your empire thriving by transporting 20 regional goods, ranging from Silk and Gunpowder to Traditional Medicine, Fireworks, Bamboo, and more.

Railway Empire 2 – Steel Dragons Features:

The Middle Kingdom: Railway Empire 2 – Steel Dragons lets you explore and expand your railway network upon China while you enjoy the sights, sounds and panda bears of the varied lands of the Middle Kingdom including the Temple of Heaven and the Great Wall.

Smoke & Steel – Dragons unleashed: Utilize 8 new authentic Chinese locomotives such as the “Rocket of China” and the Shènglí 8.

Shanghai, Peking, and Lanzhou: The DLC introduces 3 comprehensive, fully voiced scenarios, “Humble Beginnings” (1880), "Journey to the West” (1890), and "Of Bicycles and Fireworks” (1900).

Forge ahead: The vast and varied landscapes of the Middle Kingdom await you on the regional map "China" – playable as one huge map and as 5 individual map sections.

Treasures of the Dragon: Transport more than 20 new regional products from traditional Medicine and mind-blowing Fireworks to Bamboo, Gunpowder, and exquisite Silk Products.

Pipa, Guzheng, and Suona: Over 15 themed music tracks and jingles inspired by traditional Chinese music to get you in the mood for the new setting.