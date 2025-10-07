 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284599 Edited 7 October 2025 – 12:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new Web Login authentication method when starting the game with the launcher.
  • Fixed an issue with the machine gun of the Universal Carrier that caused it to turn in the opposite direction while aiming.
  • Fixed the incorrect reflection of smoke effects when ray tracing was enabled.
  • Fixed the incorrect display of hit marks on tank tracks.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2051621
Linux 64-bit Depot 2051623
