- Added a new Web Login authentication method when starting the game with the launcher.
- Fixed an issue with the machine gun of the Universal Carrier that caused it to turn in the opposite direction while aiming.
- Fixed the incorrect reflection of smoke effects when ray tracing was enabled.
- Fixed the incorrect display of hit marks on tank tracks.
Update 0.7.0.77
