9 October 2025 Build 20284573 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Surprise surprise!! We are actually planning to add another level. Can you guess whos level is this? We will add the level when it is ready! Hopefully everybody can enjoy the level soon!

Anyway we are also updated our games for a security update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3904811
