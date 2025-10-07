Things feel... different now.

Tom’s movement has been refined, the world runs smoother, and a few unsettling glitches have been quietly erased.

⚙️Major version update v1.5 Patch Highlights

Refined character controls smoother, steadier, and far less nausea-inducing! That's right, the head bob is gone.

Major optimization pass across all chapters expect higher frame rates and quicker loads

(Minor follow-up patches may drop as we continue tuning performance)

Finally fixed the Chapter 5 achievement issue so your efforts will now be properly recognised

Resolved several code bugs hiding in the background

Cleaned up visual glitches that were haunting a few corners of the game

💬 A Note From Us

We’ve been quietly watching you wonderful players explore Tom’s story, taking notes, and patching the cracks one by one. We appreciate the feedback.

This update sets the stage for what’s coming next... Something bigger might just be stirring.

Stay curious. Stay uneasy.