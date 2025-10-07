 Skip to content
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20284508
Update notes via Steam Community

Things feel... different now.

Tom’s movement has been refined, the world runs smoother, and a few unsettling glitches have been quietly erased.

⚙️Major version update v1.5 Patch Highlights

  • Refined character controls smoother, steadier, and far less nausea-inducing! That's right, the head bob is gone.

  • Major optimization pass across all chapters expect higher frame rates and quicker loads

  •  (Minor follow-up patches may drop as we continue tuning performance)

  • Finally fixed the Chapter 5 achievement issue so your efforts will now be properly recognised

  • Resolved several code bugs hiding in the background

  • Cleaned up visual glitches that were haunting a few corners of the game

💬 A Note From Us

We’ve been quietly watching you wonderful players explore Tom’s story, taking notes, and patching the cracks one by one. We appreciate the feedback.

This update sets the stage for what’s coming next... Something bigger might just be stirring.

Stay curious. Stay uneasy.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2614801
