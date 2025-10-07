- Ceiling fans can now also be repaired from some distance
- Temporary staff salaries have been adjusted up
- Loan interest has been adjusted up
- AI companies will now take tech level dating into account when picking frameworks
- AI companies will now rush to update a product on release, if it has very outdated tech levels
- Improved currency short form mode to show decimals if number is short
- Steam profanity filter has been integrated for Steam version in multiplayer games
Fixes
- Fixed not getting reputation from development deals and notification about IP purchase cancelling deal
- Fixed people getting stuck in the air in some cases after deleting a multi-story building
- Patched Unity vulnerability CVE-2025-59489
Changed files in this update