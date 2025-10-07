 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284418 Edited 7 October 2025 – 10:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes
  • Ceiling fans can now also be repaired from some distance
  • Temporary staff salaries have been adjusted up
  • Loan interest has been adjusted up
  • AI companies will now take tech level dating into account when picking frameworks
  • AI companies will now rush to update a product on release, if it has very outdated tech levels
  • Improved currency short form mode to show decimals if number is short
  • Steam profanity filter has been integrated for Steam version in multiplayer games


Fixes
  • Fixed not getting reputation from development deals and notification about IP purchase cancelling deal
  • Fixed people getting stuck in the air in some cases after deleting a multi-story building
  • Patched Unity vulnerability CVE-2025-59489

