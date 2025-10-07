- General bug fixes and performance improvements for smoother gameplay
- Fixed Short-Term and Prestige item size scaling issue on certain screens
- End Credits buttons now work properly across all devices
- Fixed save file issues affecting some Linux systems
⚖️ Gameplay & Balancing
- Improved game balance to make progression feel fairer and more rewarding
- Fixed incorrect investment probability values
- Resolved multiple calculation errors related to income and rewards
💌 Thanks for Playing!
We’re grateful to everyone enjoying Luckyest!
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please contact us at contact@mobmonks.com
Keep investing, keep scratching, and stay Luckyest 🍀
