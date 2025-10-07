 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284386 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Performance

  • General bug fixes and performance improvements for smoother gameplay
  • Fixed Short-Term and Prestige item size scaling issue on certain screens
  • End Credits buttons now work properly across all devices
  • Fixed save file issues affecting some Linux systems



⚖️ Gameplay & Balancing

  • Improved game balance to make progression feel fairer and more rewarding
  • Fixed incorrect investment probability values
  • Resolved multiple calculation errors related to income and rewards


💌 Thanks for Playing!

We’re grateful to everyone enjoying Luckyest!
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please contact us at contact@mobmonks.com

Keep investing, keep scratching, and stay Luckyest 🍀

