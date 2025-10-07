Hi all!
So this message will be brief, but a hotfix has been released for RUMBLE. This hotfix is meant to fix a major security flaw in RUMBLE and a lot of other games made in Unity.
For now, there is no evidence that this issue has been abused. 👍
That's about it. We hope you're still enjoying RUMBLE a lot and love to see you in our other games or on our Discord server!
RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.4 Patch Notes
Changes
Steam: The Steamworks SDK version has been updated to the latest version. (version 1.62)
Fixes
Security: CVE-2025-59489 has been resolved: https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489
Changed files in this update