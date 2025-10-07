Hi all!

So this message will be brief, but a hotfix has been released for RUMBLE. This hotfix is meant to fix a major security flaw in RUMBLE and a lot of other games made in Unity.

For now, there is no evidence that this issue has been abused. 👍

That's about it. We hope you're still enjoying RUMBLE a lot and love to see you in our other games or on our Discord server!

RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.4 Patch Notes

Changes

Steam: The Steamworks SDK version has been updated to the latest version. (version 1.62)

Fixes