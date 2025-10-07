 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284211 Edited 7 October 2025 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The public beta for "Bakahazard 3" on Mac has officially begun!

Beta Content: Native Mac version of the game

How to Participate: It’s simple—just follow these three steps:

  1. Right-click on "Bakahazard 3" in your Steam library.

  2. Select [Properties] -> [Betas].

  3. Choose the 【beta】 option from the "Select the beta you would like to opt into" dropdown menu.

Important Note: The Mac client is currently only available on the beta branch. The main branch remains the Windows version.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 3894955
