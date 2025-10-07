The public beta for "Bakahazard 3" on Mac has officially begun!
Beta Content: Native Mac version of the game
How to Participate: It’s simple—just follow these three steps:
Right-click on "Bakahazard 3" in your Steam library.
Select [Properties] -> [Betas].
Choose the 【beta】 option from the "Select the beta you would like to opt into" dropdown menu.
Important Note: The Mac client is currently only available on the beta branch. The main branch remains the Windows version.
Changed depots in beta branch