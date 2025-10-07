Hi Scavengers!

An unexpected update with a new weapon! Unity recently discovered a security vulnerability ( CVE-2025-59489) so I was just going to fix that but realized I had a weapon ready from 3 years ago. It was time to drop it!

Patch 1.2

Fixed Unity Security Vulnerability.

Added Proximity Mines weapon module (short range ammo weapon).

Stopped Overweight Achievement from triggering when viewing large ships on the leaderboard.

Added a little notification and link in the menu to the Sequel coming out next year!

I'm so happy to still see people on the Daily Leaderboard!

See you in the sequel!

/Jonas - Red Cabin Games