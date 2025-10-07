 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20284189 Edited 7 October 2025 – 10:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Scavengers!

An unexpected update with a new weapon! Unity recently discovered a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) so I was just going to fix that but realized I had a weapon ready from 3 years ago. It was time to drop it!

Patch 1.2

  • Fixed Unity Security Vulnerability.

  • Added Proximity Mines weapon module (short range ammo weapon).

  • Stopped Overweight Achievement from triggering when viewing large ships on the leaderboard.

  • Added a little notification and link in the menu to the Sequel coming out next year!

I'm so happy to still see people on the Daily Leaderboard!

See you in the sequel!

/Jonas - Red Cabin Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Space Scavenger Content Depot 1040461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link