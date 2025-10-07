 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20284126 Edited 7 October 2025 – 10:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Updated Crossing Guard Joe (as well as my other 2 games: Stilt Fella and POGOPPL) to latest Unity 2022 LTS version to avoid problems with the recently discovered Unity security issue.

Windows Crossing Guard Joe Content Depot 1701951
