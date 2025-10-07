 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20284019 Edited 7 October 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I've just released a new update!

The game has been rebuilt with the latest secure version of Unity, fixing any known vulnerabilities.

Italian localization has been fully polished — all texts and voice lines should now display and play correctly. 🇮🇹✨

Thank you for playing and supporting the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3244671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link