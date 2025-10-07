 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20284004 Edited 7 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Rejoining with dog Cutscene after solving Aquarium
  • Aquarium: fix situation where player can get stuck while turning the valve
  • Pilot drone hint staying highlighted fix
  • Aquarium tank hint was shown with wrong dimensions
  • Fixed a situation where Arcade doors get stuck (found in comic con after an interesting gameplay, thanks). Happens when a cube is on a switch, and the switch color changes
  • Aquarium puzzle math and hint/diagram fixes

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3159071
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3159072
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link