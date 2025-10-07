- Rejoining with dog Cutscene after solving Aquarium
- Aquarium: fix situation where player can get stuck while turning the valve
- Pilot drone hint staying highlighted fix
- Aquarium tank hint was shown with wrong dimensions
- Fixed a situation where Arcade doors get stuck (found in comic con after an interesting gameplay, thanks). Happens when a cube is on a switch, and the switch color changes
- Aquarium puzzle math and hint/diagram fixes
v0.9-playtest
