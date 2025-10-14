Patch Notes
- Added support for Dualsense Edge controllers.
- Improved support for various controllers on Mac.
- Game now pauses when the controller disconnects.
- Fixed various smaller controller issues (more fixes to come in future).
- Fixed remaining instance of certain players getting stuck cursed while in the late game.
- Fixed Curveclaw not reacting to Hunter down-stab.
- Fixed rare instances of being able to air dash and double jump when not intended.
- Fixed several out of bounds situations.
- Fixed Pharlid Divers sometimes sliding on roofs after ambushing in certain scenes.
- Fixed Eva Hunter Crest upgrades unintentionally clearing tool equips.
- Fixed rare instances of Harpoon sometimes granting 2 Silk instead of 1.
- Fixed Cogflies sometimes appearing from odd locations after scene transition and, in rare cases, having their active quantity reduced by 1.
- Fixed Crafting Kits not increasing the damage of offensive blue tools (eg Sawtooth Circlet).
- Slight increase to Sharp Dart and Cross Stitch damage.
- Updated damage scaling on Rune Rage to match other Silk Skills.
- Slight decrease to Thread Storm damage at higher needle levels.
- Fixed Surgeon enemies sometimes pulling the hero out of bounds.
- Fixed instances of some Spool Fragments being permanently missable if a player immediately quit after collecting the item.
- Fixed Crust King Khann sometimes falling out of bounds during entry, when fought on low-end systems.
- Fixed rare instance of Second Sentinel becoming rotated when defeated.
- Fixed additional case of Seth sometimes getting out of bounds and not returning.
- Fixed Seth sometimes remaining invincible for a moment at the start of a refight.
- Fixed Vaults slide blocks incorrectly responding to damage sources other than the needle.
- Changed Fine Pins wish drops from 50% chance to 100%, but raised required quantity.
- Fixed issues when consuming a Silkeater while in water.
- Fixed Scuttlebrace sometimes allowing a wall jump when not intended.
- Fixed a soft-lock during the Grand Gate opening sequence, if the Citadel had been visited and some bellshrines remained inactive.
- Various smaller fixes and tweaks.
