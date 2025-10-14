Patch Notes



- Added support for Dualsense Edge controllers.

- Improved support for various controllers on Mac.

- Game now pauses when the controller disconnects.

- Fixed various smaller controller issues (more fixes to come in future).

- Fixed remaining instance of certain players getting stuck cursed while in the late game.

- Fixed Curveclaw not reacting to Hunter down-stab.

- Fixed rare instances of being able to air dash and double jump when not intended.

- Fixed several out of bounds situations.

- Fixed Pharlid Divers sometimes sliding on roofs after ambushing in certain scenes.

- Fixed Eva Hunter Crest upgrades unintentionally clearing tool equips.

- Fixed rare instances of Harpoon sometimes granting 2 Silk instead of 1.

- Fixed Cogflies sometimes appearing from odd locations after scene transition and, in rare cases, having their active quantity reduced by 1.

- Fixed Crafting Kits not increasing the damage of offensive blue tools (eg Sawtooth Circlet).

- Slight increase to Sharp Dart and Cross Stitch damage.

- Updated damage scaling on Rune Rage to match other Silk Skills.

- Slight decrease to Thread Storm damage at higher needle levels.

- Fixed Surgeon enemies sometimes pulling the hero out of bounds.

- Fixed instances of some Spool Fragments being permanently missable if a player immediately quit after collecting the item.

- Fixed Crust King Khann sometimes falling out of bounds during entry, when fought on low-end systems.

- Fixed rare instance of Second Sentinel becoming rotated when defeated.

- Fixed additional case of Seth sometimes getting out of bounds and not returning.

- Fixed Seth sometimes remaining invincible for a moment at the start of a refight.

- Fixed Vaults slide blocks incorrectly responding to damage sources other than the needle.

- Changed Fine Pins wish drops from 50% chance to 100%, but raised required quantity.

- Fixed issues when consuming a Silkeater while in water.

- Fixed Scuttlebrace sometimes allowing a wall jump when not intended.

- Fixed a soft-lock during the Grand Gate opening sequence, if the Citadel had been visited and some bellshrines remained inactive.

- Various smaller fixes and tweaks.