Security Update



A security vulnerability has been discovered in the Unity game engine (info). A ton of games on Steam are affected, so you might see many games updating lately. This update fixes the issue for Founders' Fortune.







Am I at risk?



Probably not. There are no confirmed cases of the vulnerability being exploited and Valve, Microsoft, Apple, etc. have been taking additional security steps behind the scenes already. Now game developers are updating, too. Also, this vulnerability is only exploitable in combination with other vulnerabilities. Still, it's important for devs to fix these issues to keep players as safe as possible.







What about content updates?



Founders' Fortune is a finished game and we only fix bugs or bigger issues. We usually wait for a bunch of reports to come in and address them all at once. There are only minor changes on our list at the moment, so the next minor patch is still a while out. If you are looking for new content from us, check out the work on our next game.





Deep Mines

One thing we did sneak in is deep mines now having triple yield. This has been a popular request and an easy change, so I used the opportunity to include it. Unfortunately Founders' Fortune's old Unity version is not properly supported on Mac anymore, so I was not able to apply the deep mine changes to the Mac version without delaying the security update. Rest assured though that the security issue is also fixed on Mac. Besides that, this update is only about the security fix, so the game should work the exact same. Let us know if there are any issues, thanks. As always, happy playing!