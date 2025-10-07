Hey everyone,

One more small update! For some players, there are still crashes at the start of the game. It’s unlikely that this has anything to do with hardware, since even on my old laptop there are no crashes.

That’s why I’ve updated the Unity version the game is built with to the newest stable release. I also updated all build and graphic settings so they now match those from One Last Clip, where these crashes don’t seem to occur.

In addition, I made a few lighting and reflection tweaks:

Reduced the number of reflection maps (the game still looks the same but with less graphic load).

Fixed a strange reflection on the wall to the right of the library.

Adjusted some darker areas to improve visibility.

Kind regards,

Marten

Struggle Game Studio