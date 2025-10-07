You can now see the “Hollywood Animal” news right from the main menu. Stay tuned!

It’s now a bit easier to persuade department heads to deal with illegal gifts and dirty tricks.

Fixed a bug that could cause a film release task not to be completed properly.

Fixed a bug which caused the gender of your script’s characters to change after shelving it.

Fixed a bug which caused a film poster to disappear.

You can now choose from a wider range of department heads and executives at the start of the game.

Reduced research time for certain upgrades.

Fixed minor UI bugs.