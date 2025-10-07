 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20283816
Update notes via Steam Community

  • You can now see the “Hollywood Animal” news right from the main menu. Stay tuned!

  • It’s now a bit easier to persuade department heads to deal with illegal gifts and dirty tricks.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause a film release task not to be completed properly.

  • Fixed a bug which caused the gender of your script’s characters to change after shelving it.

  • Fixed a bug which caused a film poster to disappear.

  • You can now choose from a wider range of department heads and executives at the start of the game.

  • Reduced research time for certain upgrades.

  • Fixed minor UI bugs.

  • Fixed an issue that caused Steam Cloud not to work properly.

