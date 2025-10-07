You can now see the “Hollywood Animal” news right from the main menu. Stay tuned!
It’s now a bit easier to persuade department heads to deal with illegal gifts and dirty tricks.
Fixed a bug that could cause a film release task not to be completed properly.
Fixed a bug which caused the gender of your script’s characters to change after shelving it.
Fixed a bug which caused a film poster to disappear.
You can now choose from a wider range of department heads and executives at the start of the game.
Reduced research time for certain upgrades.
Fixed minor UI bugs.
Fixed an issue that caused Steam Cloud not to work properly.
