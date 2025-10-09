Welcome, Park Managers!

This newest patch resolves a number of issues in addition to adding basic threaten/fleeing behaviors, look targets and grazing fidgets for when herbivores idle.

The team has now fully moved on to developing Update 16 which you stay up to date with by checking out our development blog at the end of every month.

Update 15.1 Features

Basic Threaten/Fleeing

Depending on the animal group, species will try to flee, chase off or threaten animals. Some highlights include herbivores becoming more defensive if they have a family, animals fleeing from predators, or large theropods threatening each other if they get too close. Some animals like adolescent and adult ceratopsians will even threaten other species when it's their breeding season!

These behaviors have been brought over from the nest defense previously included in Update 15 so keep in mind that it'll be massively improved once combat releases next year in Update 17!

Look Targets

Animals will now look at other creatures around them! Adults will prioritize immediate relatives and their own species, while babies will look at their parents and other species more commonly. They'll also now watch the head or tail of their partner during courtship.

Graze Fidgets

We've also added new idle grazing fidgets for when herbivores are standing around. As this isn't a dedicated grazing behavior, the animation can still play regardless of an animal's underlying terrain. This might be something we look at in a future update.

Additional Notes

Look targets and threatens are relatively experimental additions to the game that will be evolved through updates

Head IK can be a bit jittery, especially when transitioning out into an extreme animation (e.g. Gallimimus preen) - we'll be looking to improve this as much as we can in the future

The head IK is currently enabled when animals are spawned, making them look up

Defensive animals may get stuck in a threaten loop for a while but one should eventually emerge victorious

When fleeing, animals can sometimes walk away instead of running, making them seem very chill!





Full Patch Notes

Features

NEW FEATURE: Animal Look Targets

Animals will now look at other creatures around them! Adults will prioritize immediate relatives and their own species, while babies will look at their parents and other species more commonly.

NEW FEATURE: Basic Threats & Fleeing

Animals will be able to threaten and run away from threats if they get too close. Highlights include some species becoming more defensive if they have a family, while others will run away from predators as much as possible. This is an area we will be overhauling for Update 17 in the future!

Additions

Animals Added idle grazing animations: Ankylosaurus Coelodonta Dryosaurus Elasmotherium Gallimimus Leaellynasaura Mammoth Muttaburrasaurus Nasutoceratops Ouranosaurus Oviraptor Pachyrhinosaurus Paraceratherium Protoceratops Psittacosaurus Scelidosaurus Styracosaurus Triceratops Added courtship to Ouranosaurus



Changes

Animals Animals have been given new awareness parameters, like vision range and hearing distance Awareness now scales with animal maturity Animals “Sexual Maturity” is now based on being a certain size as well as being in the last third of their maturity In Family Groups, Eat/Drink priority is now driven by the infants rather than the adults Young animals should now have boosted need fulfilling gains

Buildings & Scenery Color-corrected topiary pieces so they’re less neon green

Foliage Redwood bark is now darker in the shade



Bug Fixes

Crashes Fixed some crashing related to animal nav updating Fixed a rare crash that can occur when alt-tabbing in/out of the game

Critical Fixed staff skill and training research loading Fixed animal excavation progress doubling up when loading games Fixed user actions not deactivating completely when opening the management menu while an action was active

Animals Fixed animals slowly speeding up to normal speed when first placed in the world Fixed animals using IK and grounding effects when they shouldn’t Fixed animals being able to leave their navmesh if another navmesh was available above or below the point of exit Fixed Mating Display state being too picky about a minimum initiation distance Fixed Play Chase state to ensure line-of-sight between path nodes, which should prevent animals from getting stuck on geometry while chasing “Sexual Maturity” feature fixes animals trying to mate and find nests when they are still too small to occupy the size of navmesh their preferred nest is accessible from Flee State should be a bit more varied in where it chooses to end at

UI/UX Fix for the 'Open Research' button in the Staff Training menu linking to the Security tree instead of the Management tree within the Research Menu Fixed staff menu summary refresh when opening the Staff Menu

Audio Fixed a spatialization issue for dromaeosaur threaten sounds



What changed from the last PTB?

Additions

Audio Added missing sounds to ceratopsian grazing and Gallimimus animations



Changes

Animals Threat displays and fleeing for herbivores will now be primarily triggered by predators that pose a larger threat to them. They can still threaten each other if it is nesting season, however, with adolescent ceratopsians also becoming spicy towards other species! Sped up ceratopsian idle graze animation Young animals should now have boosted need fulfilling gains



Bug Fixes