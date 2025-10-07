Fixed flying unit bug.
Fixed rune unequip bug.
Added automatic rune sorting by level.
Fixed tutorial hint persistence bug.
Fixed flying units attacking each other without dying.
Fixed buildable tile not refreshing properly.
Added Chinese version for Steam achievements.
Reduced soldier aggro range — sneak attacks are now easier.
Fixed some upgrade info not displaying.
Fixed certain stage missions not appearing.
Fixed rune fusion display bug.
Added feature: press command skill key again or press ESC to cancel.
Fixed survivor mode bug allowing manual upgrade level switching.
Levels after stage 85 will now appear as locked (temporarily).
Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! 🌕
fixed some bugs
