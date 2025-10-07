 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20283770 Edited 7 October 2025 – 10:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed flying unit bug.

  • Fixed rune unequip bug.

  • Added automatic rune sorting by level.

  • Fixed tutorial hint persistence bug.

  • Fixed flying units attacking each other without dying.

  • Fixed buildable tile not refreshing properly.

  • Added Chinese version for Steam achievements.

  • Reduced soldier aggro range — sneak attacks are now easier.

  • Fixed some upgrade info not displaying.

  • Fixed certain stage missions not appearing.

  • Fixed rune fusion display bug.

  • Added feature: press command skill key again or press ESC to cancel.

  • Fixed survivor mode bug allowing manual upgrade level switching.

  • Levels after stage 85 will now appear as locked (temporarily).

  • Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! 🌕

