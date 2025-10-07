Hey everyone!



After months of quiet work, SELINI is finally coming together. The game is now fully playable with 3 endings, all boss fights, menus, save slots, Steam achievements etc.







We’re aiming to release in Q1 2026, possibly February, but there’s still some work left, mostly filling in empty rooms with graphics and testing everything thoroughly to make sure it’s as good as it can be.

If you’re curious, you can wishlist the game here:

Thanks for sticking around! More updates soon!