 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20283758 Edited 7 October 2025 – 09:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

After months of quiet work, SELINI is finally coming together. The game is now fully playable with 3 endings, all boss fights, menus, save slots, Steam achievements etc.



We’re aiming to release in Q1 2026, possibly February, but there’s still some work left, mostly filling in empty rooms with graphics and testing everything thoroughly to make sure it’s as good as it can be.

If you’re curious, you can wishlist the game here:


Thanks for sticking around! More updates soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows SELINI Content Depot 1434051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link