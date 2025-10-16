The new save system is here!! The Continue button will now load your latest save, allowing you to pick up right where you left off. The game automatically saves every time you enter a new room, so your progress is always secure. With this update, you can now enjoy saving your journey step by step, room by room!

Added a more detailed description for the counter effect, which can trigger once per turn.,

Fixed an issue where the counter equipment didn’t work with some enemies.,

Fixed an issue where the cursed effect of Cursed Auf's Revolver wasn’t removed when the weapon reached max level.,

Fixed an issue where the enemy attack pre-tiles remained after a weapon triggered a counter effect.,

Fixed an issue where Excalibur did not active its counter effect when the player had no shield.,

Fixed an issue where Alator’s Plate continuously activated a counter effect. if a counter triggered a critical hit.,

Fixed an issue where the Soul Pillar did not attack after taking damage from a counter effect.,

Fixed an issue where some enemies remained on their previous attack pre-tiles after taking a counter effect.,

Fixed an issue where the counter effect did not heal for an amount equal to the incoming damage.,

Fixed an issue where enemies were not knocked back correctly and they booking the other tiles aftertaking knockback twice.,

Fixed an issue where the Permanent Immunity status effect could be removed by enemy attacks.,

Fixed an issue where the world result screen did not display Heroic Soul in the rewards.,

Fixed an issue where the quest completed notification appeared above the loading screen.,