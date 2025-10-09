 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20283443 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Captains,

we've published another update for Hyperspaced that - besides adding performance improvements and fixing bugs - opens our hyperspaced universe for even more players! As of now the game is also available in the following languages:

  • Simplified Chinese

  • Traditional Chinese

Here is the complete changelog for update 1.1.10:

  • Added localization for Chinese (Simplified) and Chinese (Traditional)

  • Added a button to skip the intro

  • Added various performance improvements

  • Added various bug fixes

Thank you very much for your ongoing support, friends!

The Rarebyte Team

