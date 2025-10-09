Greetings Captains,
we've published another update for Hyperspaced that - besides adding performance improvements and fixing bugs - opens our hyperspaced universe for even more players! As of now the game is also available in the following languages:
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Here is the complete changelog for update 1.1.10:
Added localization for Chinese (Simplified) and Chinese (Traditional)
Added a button to skip the intro
Added various performance improvements
Added various bug fixes
Thank you very much for your ongoing support, friends!
The Rarebyte Team
