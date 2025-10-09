Greetings Captains,

we've published another update for Hyperspaced that - besides adding performance improvements and fixing bugs - opens our hyperspaced universe for even more players! As of now the game is also available in the following languages:

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

Here is the complete changelog for update 1.1.10:

Added localization for Chinese (Simplified) and Chinese (Traditional)

Added a button to skip the intro

Added various performance improvements

Added various bug fixes

Thank you very much for your ongoing support, friends!

The Rarebyte Team