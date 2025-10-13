 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20283344 Edited 13 October 2025 – 11:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Introduced a new info box to explain the new manager traits.
• Milestone objectives like winning 500 matches will no longer have an expiry date.
• Improved balancing in the Match Motion engine around through balls and improved shooting accuracy.
• Coloured dots that signify continental qualification have been re-added to league tables.
• Fixed an issue where league table positions would not match points after matches.
• Assorted crash fixes, particularly around the Match Motion engine.

