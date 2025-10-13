• Introduced a new info box to explain the new manager traits.

• Milestone objectives like winning 500 matches will no longer have an expiry date.

• Improved balancing in the Match Motion engine around through balls and improved shooting accuracy.

• Coloured dots that signify continental qualification have been re-added to league tables.

• Fixed an issue where league table positions would not match points after matches.

• Assorted crash fixes, particularly around the Match Motion engine.