A-10 (all variants) — a bug where some elements of the HUD moved along with head movements in VR has been fixed. ( Report ).

F-5TH TCU — a bug that caused the aircraft to not be correctly recognized by radars with target recognition by radar signature (Non-Cooperative Target Recognition (NCTR)) has been fixed.

A bug that caused API and APHE shells and their variants to ignore the armor of tanks that were reversing from the player that was shooting shells at them has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug where exterior fuel tanks would continue to affect fragments after being destroyed has been fixed.

Tiger II (Nr.1-50) — the wrongly modeled gun cradle has been removed. A correct one will be modeled in the future, which will be added to both the Tiger II (Nr.1-50) and Kungstiger.

A bug that caused the player to get kicked out of a nuke aircraft and switch back to the TEL vehicle after their TADS vehicle got destroyed has been fixed. This only occurred with TEL vehicles that can operate independently of the TADS vehicle. ( Report ).

bug where starting an air event in Ground Arcade Battles after pressing the key to deploy a Multi-Vehicle SAM launcher would cause the silhouette of the would-be deployed launcher to appear in front of the aircraft/helicopter has been fixed. A similar issue could also occasionally occur when respawning in a new ground vehicle, this has been fixed too. ( Report ).