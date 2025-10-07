Aircraft
F-5TH TCU — a bug that caused the aircraft to not be correctly recognized by radars with target recognition by radar signature (Non-Cooperative Target Recognition (NCTR)) has been fixed.
A-10 (all variants) — a bug where some elements of the HUD moved along with head movements in VR has been fixed. (Report).
Ground Vehicles
A bug that caused API and APHE shells and their variants to ignore the armor of tanks that were reversing from the player that was shooting shells at them has been fixed. (Report).
A bug where exterior fuel tanks would continue to affect fragments after being destroyed has been fixed.
Tiger II (Nr.1-50) — the wrongly modeled gun cradle has been removed. A correct one will be modeled in the future, which will be added to both the Tiger II (Nr.1-50) and Kungstiger.
A bug that caused the player to get kicked out of a nuke aircraft and switch back to the TEL vehicle after their TADS vehicle got destroyed has been fixed. This only occurred with TEL vehicles that can operate independently of the TADS vehicle. (Report).
bug where starting an air event in Ground Arcade Battles after pressing the key to deploy a Multi-Vehicle SAM launcher would cause the silhouette of the would-be deployed launcher to appear in front of the aircraft/helicopter has been fixed. A similar issue could also occasionally occur when respawning in a new ground vehicle, this has been fixed too. (Report).
A bug where switching to a Multi-Vehicle SAM vehicle and opening the binoculars would cause the camera to point in the wrong direction, and when exiting the binoculars, the camera would point forward instead of where the player was looking before has been fixed. (Report).
Interface
For aircraft and helicopters, the ability to enable the compass display in 3rd person view using the “Show compass in third person view” settings in the Aircraft Combat Settings and Helicopter Combat Settings has been added.
A bug where some targets could sometimes disappear from the radar indicator of ground vehicles has been fixed. (Report).
A bug that could cause the laser warning detection indicator on ground vehicles to disappear very quickly or not appear at all has been fixed.
A bug where the option to leave a vehicle would disappear from the pause menu after losing a reconnaissance UAV or reconnaissance aircraft has been fixed. (Report).
Achievements
A bug that recently caused the “Multi strike” award to be unobtainable when playing with ground vehicles and naval vessels has been fixed.
The “Ground multi strike” and “Water multi strike” awards can now only be completed in Air Battles. This is because a Multi strike requires the player to destroy another vehicle within 30 seconds after destroying the previous one, whereas ground and water multi strikes require the player to destroy the next vehicle within just 5 seconds after destroying the previous one. Originally, these awards were intended for destroying AI vehicles in Air Battles.
The descriptions of the “Ground multi strike” and “Water multi strike” awards have been corrected and now point out the need to destroy AI vehicles.
A bug where the “Mission Maker” award could not be obtained for destroying AI vehicles in Air Battles has been fixed.
Graphics
New water flow simulation effects around tanks have been added. They can be seen only on the Very High “Water Quality” setting.
A bug where the trace effects from tanks on water didn’t fade out properly has been fixed.
A bug where the 3D models of some missiles were not displayed in the Protection Analysis has been fixed. (Report).
Sound
The sound of enemy/allied ground vehicle tank guns have been adjusted so that the distance and direction of the shot are more noticeable.
An excessively large volume difference between the player’s small and large caliber automatic cannons has been fixed. The ZSU-57-2, 2S38, Bigleitpanzer 57, and Otomatic cannons were too loud.
Changing the volume of gunfire in the sound settings now works more noticeably for the player’s ground vehicles.
Sound artifacts when firing missiles, flares, and chaff when viewed from the cockpits of jet aircraft at high speeds have been fixed.
The sound of ground vehicles moving in water has been made slightly more noticeable.
The sounds of water falling after explosions have been made more distinct.
Shell calibers between 19 mm and 27 mm now produce a larger splash sound when they hit water. Previously, these caliber shells produced the same splash sound as rifle-caliber bullets when they hit water.
Customization
AH-64E — a new “Jaws” camouflage has been added. It is obtainable by completing a task or by purchasing it for Golden Eagles.
Sky Sabre, 9K317M “BUK-M3”, FSAF SAMP/T (all variants) — a bug that caused the camouflage unlocks to not progress has been fixed. (Report, Report, Report, Report).
Replays
A bug that caused the vehicle to jerk in replays when using the free camera and the “Lock current speed to vehicle speed” function has been fixed.
A bug where the camera in replays would get stuck facing the ground after switching to the free camera has been fixed.
A bug where outlined capture point circles on the ground might not display where they should be in Ground Battle replays has been fixed. (Report).
Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.
